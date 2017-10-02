Business
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
las vegas shootingThese Are the Victims of the Las Vegas Shooting
Sonny Melton Vegas Shooting Victim
Las VegasThe Story Behind the Most Haunting Photos From the Las Vegas Shooting
Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
las vegas shootingSalesman at Shop That Sold Gun to Vegas Shooting Suspect: 'He Was Just Like a Normal Person'
US-CRIME-SHOOTING
Equifax

Equifax Says 2.5 Million More People May Have Been Affected by Security Breach

Associated Press
5:14 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — Credit report company Equifax is now saying an additional 2.5 million Americans may have been affected by a massive security breach this summer, bringing the total to 145.5 million people.

Equifax said the company it hired to do an examination of the breach, Mandiant, has concluded its investigation and plans to release the results "promptly."

Related

Equifax CEO Richard F. Smith speaks with Bloomberg News repo
EquifaxEquifax CEO Richard Smith Ousted Following Massive Data Breach
Equifax
Equifax CEO Richard Smith Ousted Following Massive Data Breach

The update comes as Equifax's former CEO, Richard Smith, will testify in front of Congress starting Tuesday. He's expected to face bipartisan anger from politicians who have expressed outrage that a company tasked with securing vast amounts of personal data was unable to keep their security software up to date. The information stolen included names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses.

Equifax also faces several state and federal inquiries and class-action lawsuits.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME