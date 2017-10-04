Tech
google-pixel-2-xl
Google
Tech

Everything To Know About Google's New Pixel 2 Smartphone

Lisa Eadicicco
1:18 PM ET

Google on Wednesday announced the Google Pixel 2, which comes in either 5-inch or 6-inch screen size options.

The new Pixel includes an organic light emitting diode screen, (OLED), just like Apple's iPhone X and Samsung's Galaxy phones. Both Pixel 2 phones are water and dust resistant and the screen now occupies more space on the front of the phone. The smaller phone will be available in blue, black and white, while the larger model comes in black and white options.

Google focused on improving the user interface with its new Pixel phones. Both devices now have an always-on display that shows the time and date when the screen is turned off, similar to Samsung's Galaxy phones. A new feature called Active Edge makes it possible to squeeze the sides of the phone to summon the Google Assistant — it means you can activate Google's voice helper without speaking or pressing a button.

The home screen has also been slightly changed: There's a new section that shows upcoming events at the top of the home screen, for example, and the search box has been moved to the bottom of the display.

Developing...

