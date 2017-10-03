News broke Monday afternoon that famous rocker Tom Petty, 66, had been hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest, with a statement arriving shortly after midnight that he had passed away . In response, legions of his famous friends and followers from a decades-long career as a highly-respected musician showed an outpouring of respect for the artist on social media, sharing fond remembrances, shock and sadness.

"Tom Petty changed my life. There is a reference to him in everything I've ever written. I love his work and life," wrote popular songwriter, producer and musician Jack Antonoff in a series of tweets . "'Don't Come Around Here No More' changed the way I looked at songwriting and production. So odd and complex yet direct all at once. That's TP." He continued: "Those records live forever. I'm so grateful for Tom Petty and what he taught all of us.

Here's what people had to say about losing the music legend.

I am so grateful for Tom Petty's music.

Feels selfish to want more, but I always will. Rest in peace. https://t.co/EBOt6J38zx - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

💔 - John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

My ❤️ goes out to all the people affected by the horrible shooting in Las Vegas, & to family,friends & fans of Tom Petty, of which I'm one. - Carole King (@Carole_King) October 2, 2017

What a horrid day for our country, music fans and music itself. RIP Tom Petty. His songs are always good medicine. Love to his family. - josh groban (@joshgroban) October 2, 2017

No......not Tom Petty. - Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) October 2, 2017

One of the most iconic uses of music to film is Tom Petty's 'Free Fallin' in Jerry Maguire. That's all of us. What a legend. - Ashley Greene (@AshleyMGreene) October 2, 2017

damn we love you Tom Petty. incredible songwriter. 'free fallin' is truly one of the greatest pieces of american art. so perfect & sad - Ezra Koenig (@arzE) October 2, 2017

Tom petty - what a day - - John Cusack (@johncusack) October 2, 2017

R.I.P. Tom Petty 💔 - J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) October 2, 2017

Here are a few of Petty's timeless classics to remember him by.