When Saturday Night Live returned for its 43rd season this weekend, the most talked-about moment on Sunday wasn’t the Emma Stone cameo or Alec Baldwin’s return as President Donald Trump. Instead, it was a late-in-the-show pretaped sketch starring host Ryan Gosling as a man who can’t stop thinking about the fact that James Cameron’s Avatar used the font Papyrus.

“I forgot about it for years,” Gosling muses in the sketch, “but then I remembered that Avatar , the giant international blockbuster, used the Papyrus font as its logo.”

The sketch was an immediate hit, and now, the creator of the famous font is weighing in: CBS News caught up with designer Chris Costello, who defended the font as “well-designed” but admitted that yes, it’s overused.

“I really think — and again if I can take this time to apologize to my brother and sister graphic designers,” he said, “I’m a graphic designer as well, I’m an illustrator … I believe it’s a well-designed font, it was well-thought out.”

Costello said he designed the font when he was only 23, and he sold it for $750. Since then, it’s become a standard font inclusion on just about every computer released since 2000.

“I woke up this morning, Sunday, and my email was full. I had a lot of people telling me, ‘Did you see this Saturday Night Live thing?’” Costello told CBS . “I took a look at it, and me and my wife were like cracking up, I mean we couldn’t stop laughing. It was one of the best things I’ve seen.”

Production is currently underway on the first of four planned Avatar sequels . The first installment will hit theaters Dec. 18, 2020.

