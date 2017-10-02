Here's Where You Can Donate Blood to Help Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Authorities have called for blood donations in Las Vegas following a mass shooting Sunday that left at least 58 people dead and more than 500 injured.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department asked those in Las Vegas to head to the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic to donate blood for victims injured in the shooting. Blood donors can also go to United Blood Services donation center or the University Medical Center's Delta Point Building, according to a statement from the police department.
United Blood Services locations both in Las Vegas and in cities throughout Nevada, such as Carson City, Henderson, Reno and Sparks are taking blood donations.
Those in the Las Vegas area can also head to prescheduled blood drives organized by the Red Cross. Check out locations here.