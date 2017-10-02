Game of Thrones Fans Will Be Thrilled by These Sneaky Simpsons Jokes

The 29th season premiere of The Simpsons was a reverential nod to the fantasy world of George R. R. Martin 's Song of Ice and Fire , with plenty of sneaky Game of Thrones gags in store for fans of both popular franchises.

The biggest homage was a cameo from the voice of none other than Jaime Lannister himself, Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau . In the satirical episode, he plays Marge's similarly blue-beehived twin brother — and in true Thrones form, his animated character has a thing for his relative that wouldn't fly in today's society (and isn't particularly well-received in Westeros, either). Another wink at the traditions of Westeros comes in the form of a raven-delivered message that Bart sends to the bartender Moe, filled with medieval curses. There are plenty other Easter eggs for sharp-eyed fans, from an appearance from a dragon, a three-eyed raven that serves as a meal, a Martin cameo and signs of White Walkers galore.

Beyond Thrones , though, the episode, called the "Serfsons," touches on the territory of many other medieval-set magical worlds, with references to Harry-Potter-style spell-casting, Lord of the Rings, Narnia and more. The Simpsons airs weekly on Sunday nights on FOX.