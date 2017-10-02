Watch Live: White House Holds Press Briefing After Las Vegas Shooting

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to hold the daily press briefing at the White House Monday, less than 24 hours after the deadliest shooting in U.S. history occurred in Las Vegas.

A 64-year-old gunman, identified by authorities as Stephen Paddock , opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. At least 58 people were killed and 515 were injured, according to police, though those numbers are not final. Authorities found Paddock dead in his hotel room.

President Trump gave a brief statement from the White House this morning, where he called for national unity, offered condolences to the families of the victims, and hailed the actions of law enforcement.

The briefing is set to begin at 2 p.m., and the President and the First Lady will hold a moment of silence for the victims at 2:45 p.m. Watch on the video above.