U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimeLas Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock's Father Was Wanted by the FBI
Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
Las VegasSee Exactly Where the Las Vegas Mass Shooting Unfolded
Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
DisastersFormer Navy Sec.: 3 Simple Ways We Can Help Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
People hug and cry outside the Thomas Mack Center after a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Oct. 2, 2017 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller—Getty Images
Las Vegas

'A Miracle.' How This Nevada Official Helped Raise Nearly $1 Million for Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Maya Rhodan
3:04 PM ET

The past eight hours have been extremely tough for the Las Vegas community.

Late Sunday night, a lone gunman unloaded a fury of bullets onto a crowd of people at the Route 91 Harvest festival as country singer Jason Aldean was in the middle of his set — killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500 concerTgoers. The gunman, later identified by police as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was found dead in his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino with at least 10 rifles, police said Monday.

Related

Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
Las VegasSee Exactly Where the Las Vegas Mass Shooting Unfolded
Las Vegas
See Exactly Where the Las Vegas Mass Shooting Unfolded

But despite the tragic massacre, now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak said he been awestruck by the resilience of his community — and the rest of America. Sisolak teamed up with the Clark County sheriff to create a GoFundMe page for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. He kicked it off by donating $10,000 himself and within hours, he watched as they nearly doubled their initial goal of $500,000.

"A lot of tragedy was perpetrated on the community and it’s being dealt with with a lot of love," Sisolak, the chair of the Clark County Commission, told TIME from the command center for the ongoing response to the Las Vegas shooting.

"I've never had to deal with anything like this in my entire life," he continued. But the Democrat said the response he's seen from first responders, the Las Vegas community, and the country, has been "nothing short of a miracle."

People from all over the country, and the world, donated more than $500,000 within three hours of Sisolak sharing the GoFundMe page. Now, he's hoping to raise $1 million.

Sisolak said he anticipates the hundreds of victims and their families will need all sorts of help in the coming days, weeks and months. "The need will just continue to grow. We’re going to need to pull together and we’re going to need an awful lot of prayers as we move forward," Sisolak tells TIME."It’s going to take a long time to get some sense of normalcy back."

But people are already doing a lot, Sisolak says. He described winding lines at blood donation centers and harrowing images of first responders covered in blood, saving lives."It just shows the nature of the community — we take care of each other and we take care of our tourists. "

He also said he appreciated President Donald Trump's words of encouragement. When asked how gun control should be approached in the wake of this tragedy, he said he didn't think now was the appropriate time to talk about gun control, though he does think the issue needs to be addressed.

"It’s definitely an issue we have to face as a country," Sisolak said. "If you listen to the tapes of this, the pauses were only while the individual changed cartridges in an automatic weapon. I don’t even know if we’ll ever know how many bullets were fired out of that room. "

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME