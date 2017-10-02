Mariah Carey reacted to the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night that left at least 50 dead while being interviewed on live television to discuss her upcoming U.K. Christmas shows.

Carey appeared on Good Morning Britain when host Piers Morgan asked the pop superstar about the attack, which is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. (Carey herself has performed numerous times in Las Vegas as part of her residency there.)

“What’s your reaction, just on a human level, to concertgoers, people who love performers like yourself, being targeted in this way?” Morgan asked.

“It’s terrible. People are just going out to listen to music because that’s what they want to do. They’re out for the night, and something shocking happens,” Carey said. “Nobody could have expected it, and it’s just wrong. I really don’t know what to say.”

Carey followed up the interview by tweeting her condolences to victims of the Vegas attack.

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔 - Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

Morgan, for his part, also clarified in later tweets that Carey’s team had been informed ahead of time the subject would come up.

We told Mariah's people before the interview.

Her reaction seemed very relevant given she's a performer who often has residence in Vegas. https://t.co/6sVMSUMvHK - Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2017

This article originally appeared on EW.com