mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Donald TrumpMost Americans Disagree With Trump on Firing NFL Players Who Take a Knee
Donald Trump NFL Protests
Las VegasWife Mourns Las Vegas Shooting Victim: ‘He Saved My Life and Lost His’
Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Spain'I Feel Anger I Never Had Inside Me.' On the Ground with Catalonians Fighting to Vote
A gate locks people out as police try to control the area where people wait to cast their ballot in the referendum vote at Escola Industrial of Barcelona polling station on Oct. 1, 2017.
las vegas shooting

'It's Terrible.' Mariah Carey Reacts to Las Vegas Shooting During a Live Interview

Christian Holub / Entertainment Weekly
1:13 PM ET

Mariah Carey reacted to the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night that left at least 50 dead while being interviewed on live television to discuss her upcoming U.K. Christmas shows.

Carey appeared on Good Morning Britain when host Piers Morgan asked the pop superstar about the attack, which is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. (Carey herself has performed numerous times in Las Vegas as part of her residency there.)

“What’s your reaction, just on a human level, to concertgoers, people who love performers like yourself, being targeted in this way?” Morgan asked.

“It’s terrible. People are just going out to listen to music because that’s what they want to do. They’re out for the night, and something shocking happens,” Carey said. “Nobody could have expected it, and it’s just wrong. I really don’t know what to say.”

Carey followed up the interview by tweeting her condolences to victims of the Vegas attack.

Morgan, for his part, also clarified in later tweets that Carey’s team had been informed ahead of time the subject would come up.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME