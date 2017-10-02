Wife Mourns Las Vegas Shooting Victim: ‘He Saved My Life and Lost His’

A Tennessee man whose wife credits him with saving her life is among the dozens of people who were killed when a shooter opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas Sunday.

Sonny Melton, 29, died in the attack, his wife Dr. Heather Gulish Melton confirmed Monday. At least 58 people were killed and about 515 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history .

Writing in a Facebook post, Gulish Melton said she "lost my true love and knight in shining armor. I appreciate the prayers but I just need some time," the Jackson Sun reports . Gulish Melton, who attended the music festival with her husband, told NBC affiliate WCYB that he saved her life.

"At this point, I'm in complete disbelief and despair. I don't know what to say. Sonny was the most kind-hearted, loving man I have ever met. He saved my life and lost his," she said.

According to his Facebook page, Melton was a registered nurse at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Melton graduated from Union University in 2015, the college confirmed in a Facebook post .

"You know how when you met someone and you know that they're good and kind? That was Sonny," Christy Davis, an assistant nursing professor, said of Melton .