U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
DisastersFormer Navy Sec.: 3 Simple Ways We Can Help Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
U.S.'It's Incomparable': A Photographer on Covering the Las Vegas Mass Shooting
A woman is carried through the Tropicana by a man and woman after the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Las Vegas'Many People Down.' Police Audio Captures Frantic Scene at Las Vegas Shooting
Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
U.S.

'You Could Hear the Background of Chaos:' Concert-Goer Calls His Dad During Las Vegas Shooting

Julia Zorthian
1:58 PM ET

When Conor O'Donnell realized that gunshots were raining down on the crowd at an outdoor county music festival in Las Vegas, the Rhode Island State Police detective immediately jumped into action.

Right after the attack began, Conor called his father, Retired Rhode Island State Police colonel Steven G. O’Donnell, to say he was safe but in the middle of the chaos. Steven O'Donnell tells TIME that he could hear gunfire and the ricochets of bullets hitting metal while his son described the scene.

" You could hear the background of chaos and rat-tat-tat of machine gun fire. I said, 'Is that gunfire?'" says Steven O'Donnell. "He said, 'Yeah it’s, far away. We're good."

Conor recounted people being shot and the concertgoers fleeing before hanging up.

O'Donnell says his family spent the next 75 minutes terrified for the safety of Conor and his girlfriend, Esther Reynoso, as the couple couldn't talk or text. They could only watch news reports about the shooting on television. Officials now say suspect Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from his perch at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, killing at least 58 and injuring over 200.

" Being fully privy to 9/11, like everyone in this country, I’m thinking of how many victims told they're loved ones they were fine before the World Trade Center collapsed," O'Donnell says. "So we’re thinking the worst."

But Reynoso called O'Donnell after an hour and 15 minutes to say both were safe, though emotionally distressed — and that Conor had run back to the shooting areas to provide medical assistance. Conor even helped another off-duty officer who was shot.

" He went back to help triage," O'Donnell says. "He got blood all over him."

O'Donnell says that he himself encountered death regularly during his years as a first responder, and he's mindful of the toll this may take on his son, and others, psychologically. " It’s different when it’s your kid, your child. You worry for them and how it impacts them down the road. How they live, how they go back to the next concert."

As of Monday afternoon, Reynoso and Conor had returned to their hotel, where Conor was trying to get sleep. They're scheduled to fly out of Las Vegas Tuesday but are trying to leave earlier.

O'Donnell is grateful that his family is safe, but says there's "almost no happiness" with 58 dead and hundreds injured. The day after the shooting, he's thinking of the families of victims: "All those people have to deal with a totally different phone call than I got."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME