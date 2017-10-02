'Many People Down.' Police Audio Captures Frantic Scene at Las Vegas Shooting

Voices heard on police scanner audio during a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas described a frantic scene near the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, as emergency responders tried to figure out what happened as the shooting unfolded.

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 were injured when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay. A SWAT team later found the 64-year-old Paddock dead in a hotel room at Mandalay Bay.

One officer heard on the police scanner said shots were coming from "upstairs Mandalay Bay, halfway up."

"We have an active shooter, we have an active shooter inside the fairgrounds," an officer is heard saying. Another said: "Shots fired from Mandalay Bay, there's many people down, stage left, just be advised."

Another officer is later heard telling officers to "set on the suspect's door."

"We need to pop this and see if we can get an inside response from this guy," he said. "To see if he's in here or if he has actually moved out somewhere else."

Police later confirmed a suspect was "down" in room 135 on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay. Listen to the police audio above.