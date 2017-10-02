U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
DisastersFormer Navy Sec.: 3 Simple Ways We Can Help Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
U.S.'It's Incomparable': A Photographer on Covering the Las Vegas Mass Shooting
A woman is carried through the Tropicana by a man and woman after the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
LawWisconsin Is Misusing My Research to Defend Gerrymandering
Capitol Centennial
Las Vegas

'Many People Down.' Police Audio Captures Frantic Scene at Las Vegas Shooting

Mahita Gajanan
2:13 PM ET

Voices heard on police scanner audio during a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas described a frantic scene near the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, as emergency responders tried to figure out what happened as the shooting unfolded.

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 were injured when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay. A SWAT team later found the 64-year-old Paddock dead in a hotel room at Mandalay Bay.

One officer heard on the police scanner said shots were coming from "upstairs Mandalay Bay, halfway up."

"We have an active shooter, we have an active shooter inside the fairgrounds," an officer is heard saying. Another said: "Shots fired from Mandalay Bay, there's many people down, stage left, just be advised."

Another officer is later heard telling officers to "set on the suspect's door."

"We need to pop this and see if we can get an inside response from this guy," he said. "To see if he's in here or if he has actually moved out somewhere else."

Police later confirmed a suspect was "down" in room 135 on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay. Listen to the police audio above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME