Las Vegas

See Exactly Where the Las Vegas Mass Shooting Unfolded

Alana Abramson,Josh Raab
3:07 PM ET

Sunday night marked the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, when a gunman opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas. As of Monday afternoon, Las Vegas authorities said at least 58 people had been killed and more than 500 had been injured.

The suspect, identified by authorities as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, began shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival from Mandalay Bay, the nearby hotel where he was staying. Country star Jason Aldean was in the middle of his performance when Paddock opened fire. The festival was located at 3901 South Las Vegas Blvd., according to its website, and the Mandalay Bay hotel is across the street at 3950 South Las Vegas Blvd.

Paddock began firing shots from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay, terrifying concertgoers who had been enjoying Aldean's set just moments earlier. "It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night," Aldean wrote on Instagram Monday morning.

The video above was created using existing imagery on Google Earth to show how the events unfolded, and the proximity of the locations.

