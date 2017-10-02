Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Las VegasWife Mourns Las Vegas Shooting Victim: ‘He Saved My Life and Lost His’
Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
Spain'I Feel Anger I Never Had Inside Me.' On the Ground with Catalonians Fighting to Vote
A gate locks people out as police try to control the area where people wait to cast their ballot in the referendum vote at Escola Industrial of Barcelona polling station on Oct. 1, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
las vegas shooting'It's Terrible.' Mariah Carey Reacts to Las Vegas Shooting During a Live Interview
Mariah Carey
Donald Trump

Most Americans Disagree With Trump on Firing NFL Players Who Take a Knee

Ryan Teague Beckwith
1:40 PM ET

More than two-thirds of registered voters said in a recent poll that President Trump was wrong to say that NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem should be fired.

In a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Monday, 68% of respondents said that Trump's call for NFL owners to fire the players and fans to boycott their games was inappropriate. Only 27% said it was appropriate.

Respondents were not as enthusiastic about the actual protests, though a majority still supported them: 51% said they were appropriate, while 42% said they were not.

The poll of 1,000 registered voters was taken Wednesday through Sunday by landline and cell phone. It has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME