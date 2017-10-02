Most Americans Disagree With Trump on Firing NFL Players Who Take a Knee

More than two-thirds of registered voters said in a recent poll that President Trump was wrong to say that NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem should be fired.

In a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Monday, 68% of respondents said that Trump's call for NFL owners to fire the players and fans to boycott their games was inappropriate. Only 27% said it was appropriate.

Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Respondents were not as enthusiastic about the actual protests, though a majority still supported them: 51% said they were appropriate, while 42% said they were not.

The poll of 1,000 registered voters was taken Wednesday through Sunday by landline and cell phone. It has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.