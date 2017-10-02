U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
PoliticsHow President Trump Responded to the Las Vegas Shooting
Capitol
White House'Our Unity Cannot be Shattered by Evil.' Read President Trump's Remarks on Las Vegas Shooting
President Trump Delivers Remarks On Mass Shooting In Las Vegas
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NewsfeedWatch Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren Work the Runway at Paris Fashion Week
Le Defile L'Oreal Paris : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018
Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
Broken windows are seen on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after a lone gunman opened fired on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  David Becker—Getty Images
Las Vegas

What to Know About the Mandalay Bay Resort Hotel at the Center of the Las Vegas Shooting

Kate Samuelson
11:39 AM ET

At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 injured after a 64-year-old gunman called Stephen Paddock opened fire from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, across the street from the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip. The death toll makes the assault the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Paddock was found dead in his hotel room when a SWAT team swarmed the room, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Monday. Police used a controlled explosion to get into the room, where they found at least 10 rifles, authorities said. Audience members at the festival reported seeing flashes of muzzle light coming from the upper floor of the hotel.

The hotel released a statement on Twitter Monday morning, in response to the incident. It explained that the Mandalay Bay Resort, along with other hotels in the vicinity, was put on lockdown following orders from the police.

Later Monday morning, the hotel tweeted again, this time to let guests know that they could return to their rooms.

The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is an iconic 3,211-room hotel which opened in March 1999. It contains more than 135,000 square feet of games, including Poker, Blackjack, Ultimate Texas Hold’em and slot machines. It boasts a wave pool, lazy river and real sand - and a beach club exclusively for guests aged 21 and older.

There are also three on-site wedding chapels, as well as a tattoo outlet, a 1,800-seat concert hall (which has seen performances from big names including Billy Idol and Third Eye Blind), a minus five degrees Celsius ice bar, a 38,000-square-foot nightclub and a Michael Jackson-themed visual and audio experience. The hotel is known for its enormous shark reef aquarium, which has more than 2,000 animals on display, including 12 types of shark.

The hotel has featured in a number of movies and TV shows, including What Happens in Vegas, Modern Family, The Hangover and Ocean's Eleven and Thirteen. Janet Jackson is scheduled to perform at the hotel's events center on Oct. 14 and the Canadian indie rock band, Arcade Fire, is set to perform there on Oct. 22.

According to Market Watch, shares in MGM Resorts International — the company which the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino — dropped 2.9% in the wake of the shooting.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME