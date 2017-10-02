U.S.
Las VegasWhat to Know About the Mandalay Bay Resort Hotel at the Center of the Las Vegas Shooting
Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
White House'Our Unity Cannot be Shattered by Evil.' Read President Trump's Remarks on Las Vegas Shooting
President Trump Delivers Remarks On Mass Shooting In Las Vegas
NewsfeedWatch Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren Work the Runway at Paris Fashion Week
Le Defile L'Oreal Paris : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018
A body is covered with a sheet in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas
A body is covered with a sheet at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on Oct. 1, 2017 in Las Vegas. STEVE MARCUS—REUTERS
mass shootings

35 Years of Mass Shootings in the U.S. in One Chart

Chris Wilson
10:58 AM ET

An outdoor country music festival descended into chaos and bloodshed in Las Vegas Sunday night when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel, killing at least 50 people and wounding at least 400 according to early reports. The mass shooting is the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

It is also far from the first mass shooting in the U.S. A database compiled by Mother Jones going back to 1982 counts 91 such incidents in which at least three people were killed, not including the gunman. In that time, 714 people have been killed and 1,077 wounded, based on the early counts from Las Vegas. The following chart visualizes each mass shooting in terms of deaths and injuries.

As Mother Jones' Mark Follman notes, the actual number of fatalities is probably higher. A 2013 federal mandate authorized by President Obama lowered the definition of a mass shooting down from four victims to three, which led to more of these shootings being tracked, but there may be earlier ones that are not included. The chart also does not include the thousands of killings each year in which there were fewer than three fatalities.

