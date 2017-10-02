Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Marriage Is Becoming a Mark of Privilege

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Why marriage is becoming a mark of privilege.

By Claire Cain Miller in the Upshot

2. America should be focused on avoiding a two-front global war.

By Christopher Bolan in Defense One

3. The era of standardized tests for higher education admissions might soon be over.

By Sushmita Pathak in Ozy

4. Doctors may have a way to diagnose CTE from brain trauma in living patients.

By Jeanna Thomas in SB Nation

5. Changing climate means more and stronger storms — and more power outages. A better grid could keep the lights on.

By Amelia Urry in Grist

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME