U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
NewsfeedWatch Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren Work the Runway at Paris Fashion Week
Le Defile L'Oreal Paris : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018
Virtual RealitySony Is Launching a New PlayStation VR Headset
Gamescom 2016 Media Day
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionAll the Times Ryan Gosling Burst into Laughter During His Saturday Night Live Hosting Gig
Saturday Night Live - Season 43
Crime

Beware of These Hoaxes Being Spread About the Las Vegas Shooting

Tessa Berenson
10:51 AM ET

Information spreads quickly after mass shootings, as people frantically try to find out what happened. But misinformation spreads even faster.

Related

President Donald Trump
Las Vegas'It Was an Act of Pure Evil.' President Trump Condemns the Las Vegas Shooting
Las Vegas
'It Was an Act of Pure Evil.' President Trump Condemns the Las Vegas Shooting

After the shooting Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival near the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas killed at least 50 people and injured hundreds more, online trolls started circulating reports of fake victims, suspects and details of the event. Multiple Twitter accounts blasted out pleas for help finding "relatives" who were at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert, when in reality the images attached were of unrelated people. One Twitter user was using a photo of Mesut Özil, a German soccer player who plays for Arsenal, Buzzfeed reports, while others were posting images of a suspect in a Mexican murder case, a porn star and a Vine user, among others.

Trolls were also spreading fake images of suspects. Police have identified Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old man from Mesquite, Nevada, as the shooter. But social media accounts were labeling other people the shooter, while conservative media personality Wayne Allyn Root tweeted to his nearly 110,000 followers that there were shots fired at multiple hotels in a "coordinated Muslim terror attack."

There isn't evidence of shots fired at other hotels on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night, nor is there evidence that the shooter was linked to Muslim terrorists.

Viral hoaxes are not a new phenomenon for the early hours after a mass shooting, or even the weeks, months and years following one.

In response to a Twitter user wondering what kind of person deliberately spreads hoaxes after a tragic event, Nelba Márquez-Greene, whose daughter was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, responded, "Many people. Five years later they still contact you. It’s bad and no one wants to talk about. As a victim? I have to."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME