Harrison Ford Forgetting Ryan Gosling's Name Is Hilarious As it Sounds

In Blade Runner 2049 , Harrison Ford passes the torch to someone whose name he thinks might be Ryan Gosling.

The duo appeared together on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show , where Ford briefly blanked on his costar’s name. They both played it off well, turning it into a fun recurring gag throughout the segment.

Brian Brosling Gosling steps into the lead role for Denis Villeneuve’s “ravishing visual feast” sequel to Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic. In her A- review , EW’s Leah Greenblatt opines, “Even when its emotions risk running as cool as its palette, 2049 reaches for, and finds, something remarkable: the elevation of mainstream moviemaking to high art.”

Blade Runner 2049 , which also stars Jared Leto and Robin Wright, sprints into theaters on Oct. 6.

This article originally appeared on EW.com