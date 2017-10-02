Politics
White House

Watch Live: President Trump Speaks After Deadliest Mass Shooting in Modern U.S. History

Alana Abramson
10:16 AM ET

President Donald Trump will give remarks Monday following the overnight mass shooting in Las Vegas, the deadliest in U.S. history, according to the White House.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 people were injured Sunday night when a gunman, identified by authorities as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino onto the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Country star Jason Aldean was in the middle of his set when Paddock began shooting.

The White House said Trump was briefed on the Las Vegas shooting Monday morning, and that the administration is monitoring the situation. On Monday morning, President Trump offered his condolences to the victims on Twitter.

Prior to the shooting, Trump was scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister of Thailand Monday as well as the governors of Kentucky, Mississippi, Maine and New Hampshire. He was also slated to have dinner with Republican members of Congress Monday evening. It is unclear if his schedule will change, but all of those engagements were still listed on the public schedule as of Monday morning.

Trump is expected to speak from the White House at 10:30 a.m. (E.T.) Watch his remarks live in the video above.

