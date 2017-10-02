'It Was a Horror Show.' Videos Show the Moments After the Las Vegas Shooting

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 injured in a shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Sunday, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history .

Police say Stephen Paddock opened fire from the Mandalay Bay onto the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Festival, which was taking place across the road from the Mandalay Bay Resort on the famous Las Vegas Strip. Witnesses at the festival reported seeing flashes from the front of the Mandalay Bay.

"[Country music singer Jason Aldean] was just performing and then we heard this loud bang almost like a glass bottle, like a pop sound," one witness said. "Then we heard a pop, pop, pop - like firecrackers or something."

"It was a horror show," another witness told the Las Vegas Review-Journal .

Watch the video above for more.