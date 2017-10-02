U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
GoogleEverything Google Might Announce at Its Big Event Next Week
Google Pixel 2
Workarounds5 Secret YouTube Features You Probably Haven't Found Yet
170406-youtube-tv-television
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Media50 Years Ago This Week: Doubt Spreads as Marines Take Fire in Vietnam
Oct. 6, 1967
Crime

'It Was a Horror Show.' Videos Show the Moments After the Las Vegas Shooting

Kate Samuelson
9:27 AM ET

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 injured in a shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Sunday, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police say Stephen Paddock opened fire from the Mandalay Bay onto the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Festival, which was taking place across the road from the Mandalay Bay Resort on the famous Las Vegas Strip. Witnesses at the festival reported seeing flashes from the front of the Mandalay Bay.

"[Country music singer Jason Aldean] was just performing and then we heard this loud bang almost like a glass bottle, like a pop sound," one witness said. "Then we heard a pop, pop, pop - like firecrackers or something."

"It was a horror show," another witness told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Watch the video above for more.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME