'It Just Kept Coming.' Photos Show Panic and Chaos as Las Vegas Shooting Unfolded

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard, Oct. 1, 2017 in Las Vegas.

At least 50 people were killed and at least another 200 injured Sunday in a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival outside the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas . The death toll makes the assault the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history , overtaking last year's attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla.

A gunman later identified by police as Stephen Paddock , 64, opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, authorities said. Paddock was later killed in an encounter with law enforcement.

"It just kept coming," Robyn Webb, who was attending the concert, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "It was relentless."

Country music star Jason Aldean, who was on stage when the attack began, called the assault "beyond horrific."

"It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night," Aldean said in an Instagram post .

See photos from the chilling aftermath of the shooting above.