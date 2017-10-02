U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Las Vegas‘Beyond Horrific.’ How the World Is Reacting to the Las Vegas Shooting
Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
Workarounds10 Essential Hidden Tips and Tricks for iOS 11
Apple Holds Product Launch Event At New Campus In Cupertino
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Music10 of MTV TRL's Most Memorable On-Air Moments
"Spankin' New Music Week" with Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles and Solange Knowles on MTV's "TRL" - November 21, 2002
Nevada

President Trump Offers 'Warmest Condolences' After Deadliest Shooting in U.S. History

Alex Fitzpatrick
7:30 AM ET

President Trump on Monday offered his "warmest condolences and sympathies" after at least 50 people were killed and at least another 200 injured in a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.

"My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting," Trump tweeted. "God bless you!"

A lone gunman, identified Monday morning by authorities as Stephen Paddock, opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino located across the street. Paddock later died after being confronted by law enforcement.

The death toll, which may still change, makes the Las Vegas attack the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME