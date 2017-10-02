‘Beyond Horrific.’ How the World Is Reacting to the Las Vegas Shooting

More than 50 people are dead and more than 200 injured in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, after a gunman opened fire at a country music concert in Las Vegas late Sunday night.

The shooter, named by police as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, began shooting at concert goers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, which is near the outdoor concert space. Police later confirmed that Paddock had been killed.

Many world leaders and other notable figures have taken to social media to express their sorrow over the shooting and sympathy for the victims and their families. Here is what they have said:

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning that his "warmest condolences and sympathies" were with the victims and their families.

Other world leaders echoed Trump's sentiments. Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands tweeted that his thoughts were with "all the victims of this atrocity," while Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Prime Minister of Denmark, wrote: "Horrified by the brutal shootings in Las Vegas. My condolences and deepest sympathy to the victims, the wounded and their loved ones."

British Prime Minister Theresa May said her thoughts were "with the victims and emergency services" and Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition, posted a similar message.

Buddy Dyer, the Mayor of Orlando, the Florida city where 49 people were killed at a gay nightclub shooting in June last year, wrote that it was "horrific news" to wake up to. John Mina, the city's police chief, added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Country music singer Jason Aldean was performing when the shooting took place. Video footage shows him running from the stage as gunshots ring out. "Tonight has been beyond horrific," he wrote in an Instagram post early Monday morning. "I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight."

Other well-known figures took to social media to post about the incident.

Bana Alabed, the young Syrian refugee who became known all over the world for live-tweeting the war from Aleppo, wrote that she was praying for Las Vegas. Her mother, Fatemah, added: "Nothing is worth killing for."

Brendan Cox, the British campaigner whose wife, Jo Cox, a member of the British Parliament, was murdered by a lone terrorist in June 2016, tweeted that the attack was "absolutely horrific." He later added: "We are all left asking why. I expect [the] attack was driven by same thing as the rest: hatred. Not unique to one race/religion. Odious in all forms... & our response should be the same: hunt down those involved, make it harder to get weapons, comfort suffering, support police, unite against hate."

This is a developing news story and will be updated.