Updated: 8:44 AM ET | Originally published: 7:52 AM ET

What to Know About Las Vegas Shooting Suspect Stephen Paddock

An ambulance leaves the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave. after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The suspected gunman during a mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival has been identified by authorities as Stephen Paddock.

The gunman fired from a Las Vegas hotel onto the outdoor Route 91 Harvest country music festival, which was taking place across the road from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the famous Las Vegas Strip.

More than 50 people died and at least 200 others were wounded, making it the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history. Authorities said the suspect died in a standoff on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Here's what to know about Paddock:

Who is Stephen Paddock?

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo identified the suspect as Stephen Paddock, aged 64. According to NBC , Paddock is from Mesquite, Nevada, around 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. He had been known to local law enforcement but not federal authorities. "We believe it's a solo actor. A lone wolf," Lombardo said.

Police are looking for a 2017 Hyundai Tucson with a Nevada license plate: 114B40.

Paddock had been travelling with a female companion, who police initially said they were looking for early Monday morning. Lombardo identified the woman as Marilou Danley and described her as an Asian female, 4 foot and 11 inches tall. After locating her, the police said in a statement that she was not longer sought as a person of interest.

"LVMPD detectives have made contact with her and do not believe she is involved with the shooting on the strip,” the Police Department said in a statement seen by CNN .

Newspaper The Australian said Danley was an Australian passport holder , possibly of Indonesian descent, but officials there have not confirmed her nationality.

Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH - LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

The pair reportedly lived in a Mesquite retirement community and Paddock was the manager of the apartment complex, Fox News reports . Authorities have yet to confirm this.

What weapons did Stephen Paddock have?

Those details have not been released. Lombardo told reporters that numerous firearms were found in the room Paddock occupied.

Recordings and reports of the attack suggest the suspect was using an automatic weapon.

What was Stephen Paddock's motive?

The sheriff provided no further details on Paddock's motives. "We have no idea what his belief system was," Lombardo said. "Right now, we believe he was the sole aggressor and the scene is static."