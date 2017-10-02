Science
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Las Vegas'It Hurts My Heart.' Jason Aldean Reacts After Las Vegas Shooting During His Show
Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival - Day 3
NevadaWhat to Know About the Mass Shooting in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Shooting
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SpainCatalonia Just Voted for Independence From Spain. Here's Why That Is Unlikely to Happen
Spain Catalonia
Jeffrey Hall Circadian Rhythm Nobel Prize Medicine
Thomas Perlmann, Chariman of the Nobel Committee of Medicine, announces the winners of the 2017 Nobel Prize for Medicine during a press conference at the Nobel Forum in Stockholm, Monday Oct. 2, 2017. The Nobel Prize for Medicine has been awarded to three Americans for discoveries about the body's daily rhythms. The laureates are Jeffrey Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michal Young. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP) Jonas Ekstromer—AP
medicine

3 Americans Win Nobel Prize for Circadian Rhythm Research

Associated Press
6:08 AM ET

STOCKHOLM — The Nobel Prize for Medicine was awarded to three Americans on Monday for discoveries about the body's daily rhythms.

The laureates are Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michal W. Young. Rosbash is on the faculty at Brandeis University, Young at Rockefeller University and Hall is at the University of Maine.

The citation for the 9-million-kronor ($1.1 million) prize says the researchers isolated a gene that controls the normal daily biological rhythm. They "were able to peek inside our biological clock and elucidate its inner workings."

Circadian rhythms adapt the workings of the body to different phases of the day, influencing sleep, behavior, hormone levels, body temperature and metabolism.

The winners have raised "awareness of the importance of a proper sleep hygiene" said Juleen Zierath of the Nobel academy.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME