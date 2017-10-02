The country music singer Jason Aldean has said he is "heartbroken" following the shooting which took place towards the end of his show in Las Vegas.

At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 were injured by one or more unidentified shooters who opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel on Sunday evening.

"Tonight has been beyond horrific," Aldean wrote in an Instagram post early Monday morning. "I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight."

He added: "It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night #heartbroken #stopthehate."

Aldean has received an outpouring of support on social media. "Thank you Jason!! All we did was come for a great time to listen to your music I’m glad you and your crew are safe #stopthehate," wrote one Instagram user. "Praying for you Jason and your crew, all the victims and everyone affected by this senseless tragedy," added another.

Police have said one suspect is "down" following the incident. For updates on this developing story, click here .