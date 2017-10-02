Updated: 5:20 AM ET | Originally published: 4:26 AM ET

What to Know About the Mass Shooting in Las Vegas

Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. John Locher—P

At least 20 people including two off-duty police officers have been killed and more than 100 injured after a man opened fire on a crowd attending a country music concert in Las Vegas late on Sunday night.

Police descended on the Las Vegas Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Officials later confirmed that the man — now dead — had opened fire on concert goers from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel.

Joseph Lombardo, the sheriff of the Las Vegas metropolitan police department said in a press conference early Monday morning that officers were among those killed at the scene. “The primary aggressor is dead," Lombardo said, "the scene is static.”

Lombardo also told reporters that police were looking for a woman called Marilou Danley, a companion of the shooter, the Guardian reports .

What happened?

Police responded to reports of an active shooter at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the south side of the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night.

Audience members at the Route 91 Harvest Festival reported seeing flashes of muzzle light coming from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay tower across the Strip from where the concert was being held, Associated Press reports.

One witness told AP he heard bursts of gunfire stopping and starting over a period of more than five minutes as he and other concert-goers took cover.

The two slain off-duty officers were attending the concert, Lombardo said. Another off-duty officer was in critical condition and another was wounded.



Witnesses said country singer Jason Aldean — who was scheduled to perform at 9:40 p.m. — was partway through his set when the gunshots started.

"Tonight has been beyond horrific," Aldean wrote in an Instagram post early Monday morning. "It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night."

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

What do we know about the attacker?

Officers confronted the suspect on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert and he was killed, Lombardo said.

Police have not revealed the name of the shooter and his motives remain unknown. Lombardo told reporters that the suspect was a local man and he doesn’t believe the shooting was an act of terrorism.

Earlier, officers carrying assault rifles were seen running into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. Police used a controlled explosion to get into the room where the suspect was shooting from, Lombardo said.

What else do we know?

Police said that rumors on social media that there are multiple shooters at multiple resorts are false.

"We are pretty confident that there is no longer a threat other than we are attempting to locate the person of interest," Lombardo said.

Authorities have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Flights were temporarily halted at McCarran International Airport because of the shooting, the airport said on Twitter. The airport said early Monday that limited flight activity had resumed.

UPDATE: Flights in and out of @LASairport have been temporarily halted in response to reported shooting incident on Las Vegas Strip. - McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 2, 2017

This is a developing story.