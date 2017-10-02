U.S.
Nevada

At Least 2 Killed, Dozens Wounded After a Shooting on the Las Vegas Strip

Sally Ho / AP
Updated: 3:52 AM ET | Originally published: 2:50 AM ET

(LAS VEGAS) — At least two people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday.

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Las Vegas police later said one suspect was "down" but did not give any other details.

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the country music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gun fire.

Twenty-six people were admitted to the hospital, University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said. Of those, at least two died, 12 were in critical condition and the rest were being evaluated, she said.

Kodiak Yazzie, 36, said he and his girlfriend were watching Jason Aldean's performance when he heard what sounded like fireworks. The music stopped temporarily and started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.

Thousands fled as bursts of gunfire could be heard for more than five minutes, Yazzie said.

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims and dozens of ambulances near the concert venue. Some attendees later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

Officers carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Flights were temporarily halted at McCarran International Airport because of the shooting, the airport said on its verified Twitter account.

