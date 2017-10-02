Health
Marilyn Manson Cancels Tour Dates Following Onstage Accident

Casey Quackenbush
2:14 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Marilyn Manson has canceled the next nine shows of his Heaven Upside Down Tour after a stage prop collapsed on him during his New York City concert Saturday night.

"Marilyn Manson is being forced to cancel several of his October dates on his forthcoming U.S. tour," the singer's rep said in a statement, Rolling Stone reports. "The shows from Boston, Oct. 2 through Houston, Oct. 14 will be rescheduled for a later date. Manson hopes to return to the stage soon, more details on upcoming shows to follow."

The incident occurred about an hour into the concert, during Manson's cover of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of These)." Manson had gone to the back of the stage, when a prop featuring two giant pistols suddenly fell onto him.

Eyewitness Anthony Biscardi, who caught a video of the incident, told the BBC that Manson was “pretty limp, almost as though he was unconscious.”

The concert was abruptly cut short and Manson was taken to a local hospital. The 48-year-old rockstar will recover at home in Los Angeles, but the extent of his injuries has not been made public.

[Rolling Stone]

