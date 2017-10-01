U.S.
the weekend brief

The Weekend Brief: Trump’s Defense, O.J. Simpson’s Release, SNL’s Return

Melissa Chan
2:49 PM ET

Good afternoon. Here are the top stories from this weekend.

Trump strikes back after Puerto Rico backlash

President Donald Trump on Saturday praised leaders in Puerto Rico and urged residents of the hurricane-battered island not to believe in “fake news” about poor U.S. relief efforts. His compliments to Puerto Rican officials come after he slammed San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz and others for their apparent "poor leadership ability." Separately, Trump on Sunday said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was “wasting his time” pursuing negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

O.J. Simpson is released from prison

O.J. Simpson walked out of prison a free man Sunday after spending nine years behind bars for an armed robbery. The former football star had been granted parole in July. He was released shortly after midnight, according to the Associated Press.

Saturday Night Live returns with new season

Saturday Night Live debuted its season premiere, which was hosted by actor Ryan Gosling and featured performances by rapper Jay Z. Standout moments included Jay Z’s silent show of support for Colin Kaepernick and Alec Baldwin’s takedown of Trump in the cold open.

Also:

Hundreds of people were injured in violent clashes in Catalonia, Spain.

A knife-wielding man killed two women at a train station in Marseille, France.

Marilyn Manson was hospitalized after a stage prop fell on him during a concert.

Two new judges have signed on for the 2018 reboot of American Idol.

