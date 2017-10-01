Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
TelevisionWatch the Ryan Gosling SNL Skit Everyone’s Talking About
Saturday Night Live - Season 43
FranceKnife-Wielding Man Kills Two Women at French Train Station
APTOPIX France Knife Attack
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionHere’s How Jay Z Showed His Support for Colin Kaepernick on SNL
Saturday Night Live - Season 43
Trump
President Donald Trump walks to speak to reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Washington.  Evan Vucci—AP
North Korea

President Trump: Rex Tillerson Is ‘Wasting His Time’ With North Korea Negotiations

Melissa Chan
11:23 AM ET

President Donald Trump on Sunday said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was “wasting his time” pursuing negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In two tweets, Trump implied the U.S. should stop trying to talk to North Korea and instead look into other ways in dealing with the reclusive nation’s escalating nuclear threats.

“I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man,” Trump tweeted. “Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done!”

Trump’s remarks come after Tillerson told reporters the U.S. is attempting to “calm things down” with North Korea following multiple heated exchanges between Trump and Un that involved name-calling and threats. Tillerson on Saturday said the U.S. has open lines of communication to Un’s regime.

"We have lines of communication to Pyongyang. We're not in a dark situation, a blackout," Tillerson said, according to the Associated Press. "We have a couple ... three channels open to Pyongyang. We can talk to them, we do talk to them."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME