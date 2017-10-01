Ideas
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MusicMarilyn Manson Hospitalized After Prop Collapses on Top of Him During Concert
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 19, 2017
North KoreaPresident Trump: Rex Tillerson Is ‘Wasting His Time’ With North Korea Negotiations
Trump
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionWatch the Ryan Gosling SNL Skit Everyone’s Talking About
Saturday Night Live - Season 43
Publication Party for "Holy Terror-Andy Warhol Close Up"
Publisher S.I. Newhouse, Jr., and editor Tina Brown attending 'Holy Terror: Andy Warhol Close Up' on August 8, 1990, in New York City Ron Galella—WireImage
remembrance

Tina Brown Remembers S.I. Newhouse, Jr.

Tina Brown
12:24 PM ET
Ideas
Brown's memoir, The Vanity Fair Diaries, will be published in November.

In the summer of 1985, S. I Newhouse, chairman of Condé Nast publications offered me a lift back to the office in his limo from the Four Seasons restaurant in Manhattan, after our monthly lunch to talk about the progress of Vanity Fair. It was my second year as editor in chief, entrusted by him with the mission to save the magazine from its disastrous and embarrassing 1983 launch. Small, shy and nebbishy Si, then 57, was the only power that counted at Condé Nast.

Related

Ben Vereen, Shirley Jones &amp; More At The 3rd Annual Jerry Herman Awards At Hollywood Pantages
remembrance'Let's Make a Deal' Host Monty Hall Dies at 96
remembrance
'Let's Make a Deal' Host Monty Hall Dies at 96

To show his true mettle, he'd had to wait until the death in 1979 of his hard-charging, entrepreneurial father Sam, who built the family fortune by acquiring a monopoly of newspapers. While Si's brother Donald ran the newspaper assets, Si always had an affinity for magazines. He loved them. He read them — every page of the ones he owned — and always picked out the best piece (or the worst), the hidden jewel or the one you hoped you got away with, and critique it with precision. Once he took over as chairman, he went on an acquisition and start-up spree that would turn Condé Nast into a prestige powerhouse.

What was unique — and most endearing — about Si was that he never felt or behaved like a media mogul. As we drove back to the office in his limo that summer day in 1985 , he suddenly said, “You know, there’s no such thing as real power in America.”

"What do you mean?" I said to his profile, which was gazing out of the window. “Well,” he said, “the president has no power. Congress can thwart him. And media power... I’m supposed to have media power... but I can’t get arrested!”

“Of course you have power,” I said, “but you sometimes choose not to exercise it.” “But how could I exercise it?” he said, turning toward me as we cruised down Madison Avenue toward the building he owned. “Say I wrote a memo to the magazine editors telling them only to plug Random House books. They’d... they’d just take no notice. Or say I gave Random House a list of books by authors I told them to buy. Well, it wouldn’t last five minutes.”

We were now out of the car, walking past a newsstand stacked with all the magazine titles he owned. He stopped to wait for the elevator. “As for The New Yorker, well, I find it very hard to get William Shawn on the phone.” With that he disappeared, with hunched shoulders and his creased, reflective face, into the express elevator to the fourteenth floor.

And yet look what this modest man achieved. He was a publishing force whose religion was quality, whose taste and ambition led him to assemble a roster of some of the best editors in America and gave them the resources to do their best work without interference. He was both the Irving Thalberg of magazines and a character out of James Thurber. He was the great antihero of media whose passing every writer and editor — and reader — should mourn.

Brown was editor in chief of Vanity Fair from 1983 to 1992. She then became editor of The New Yorker and later founded the DailyBeast.com. The Vanity Fair Diaries (Henry Holt & Co.) will be published in November.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME