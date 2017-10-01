mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Television

Watch the Ryan Gosling SNL Skit Everyone’s Talking About

TIME Staff
10:58 AM ET

Actor Ryan Gosling, who hosted the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, is being widely praised for a laugh-inducing sketch in which he portrays a man outraged over the Avatar movie’s apparent use of the Papyrus font.

In the three-minute skit called "Papyrus," Gosling plays a regular man who still can’t get over how the designer of the Avatar logo seemingly used the widely available typeface over designing a more creative one for the 2009 blockbuster. Gosling’s character has a meltdown over it — eight years after the movie’s release. He even seeks professional help for his anger in the skit.

The sketch struck a cord among several social media users who said they had been thinking the same thing all these years.

Watch the skit above.

Follow TIME