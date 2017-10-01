Watch the Ryan Gosling SNL Skit Everyone’s Talking About

Actor Ryan Gosling , who hosted the season premiere of Saturday Night Live , is being widely praised for a laugh-inducing sketch in which he portrays a man outraged over the Avatar movie’s apparent use of the Papyrus font.

In the three-minute skit called "Papyrus," Gosling plays a regular man who still can’t get over how the designer of the Avatar logo seemingly used the widely available typeface over designing a more creative one for the 2009 blockbuster. Gosling’s character has a meltdown over it — eight years after the movie’s release. He even seeks professional help for his anger in the skit.

The sketch struck a cord among several social media users who said they had been thinking the same thing all these years.

I have never identified with anything as much as this #SNL sketch where Ryan Gosling has a meltdown over Avatar’s use of Papyrus. pic.twitter.com/yzsiuK3soh - Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) October 1, 2017

Ryan Gosling nails how I, a graphic designer, feel about Papyrus. And Times. And Comic Sans. And Arial. And Verdana.https://t.co/SfKijMcXp1 - K E V (@babblebyKEV) October 1, 2017

FINALLY. THEY GET IT. Ryan Gosling is MY EVERYTHING right now. #Papyrus - Jenna (@PeskyHeart) October 1, 2017

Watch the skit above.