Saturday Night Live - Season 43
APTOPIX France Knife Attack
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Ryan Gosling" Episode 1726 -- Pictured: Musical Guest Jay-Z performs "Air" in studio 8H on September 30, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Television

Here’s How Jay Z Showed His Support for Colin Kaepernick on SNL

TIME Staff
10:27 AM ET

Jay Z silently showed his support for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick while performing on Saturday Night Live during the show’s season premiere.

The rapper wore a sports jersey emblazoned with “Colin K” on the back and the now-unemployed football star’s number “7” on both sides. While he never vocally acknowledged Kaepernick on the show Saturday, Jay Z has previously praised the NFL kneeling movement Kaepernick started last year.

Since Kaepernick first chose not to stand for the national anthem during games in protest of injustices in the U.S. against black people, hundreds of NFL players have followed his lead. The movement has recently drawn fierce criticism from President Donald Trump, who said kneeling during the anthem was disrespectful to the country.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, Jay Z called Trump a “joke.” “I believe that we are resilient, especially us as black people and especially the culture. We've been through so much more than this guy," Jay Z said. "This guy, I'm looking at him like, man, this is a joke, with all — I can't even say with all due respect — with all disrespect."

