mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
TelevisionWatch the Ryan Gosling SNL Skit Everyone’s Talking About
Saturday Night Live - Season 43
FranceKnife-Wielding Man Kills Two Women at French Train Station
APTOPIX France Knife Attack
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionHere’s How Jay Z Showed His Support for Colin Kaepernick on SNL
Saturday Night Live - Season 43
Television

Saturday Night Live Returns With Takedown of Trump’s Puerto Rico Response

Alana Abramson
10:26 AM ET

Saturday Night Live debuted its much anticipated 43rd season — and did not hold back its criticism of President Donald Trump's response to the ongoing crisis in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The show returned with a cold open featuring Alec Baldwin back as Trump and Melissa Villaseñor playing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who Trump had criticized Saturday for poor leadership skills after she asked for more resources to help the island. In the skit, the two are on a phone call, with Baldwin's Trump in the Oval Office.

"I'm begging you, Puerto Rico needs your help," Villaseñor tells Baldwin.

"Trust me, I know things aren't as the locals say, 'despacito,'" Baldwin responds, telling her that help will be on the way by sometime next week.

When Villaseñor objects to the timeline, Baldwin tells her the island should have paid its bills, a reference to its current debt crisis. "We want to help you," he says, "But we have to take care of America first."

Related

Saturday Night Live - Season 43
TelevisionWatch the Ryan Gosling SNL Skit Everyone’s Talking About
Television
Watch the Ryan Gosling SNL Skit Everyone’s Talking About

Villaseñor promptly informs him that Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory.

"That woman is so nasty," Baldwin says as he hangs up to the phone, a sentiment Trump had expressed about Cruz earlier in the day on Twitter.

SNL's cold open referred to the continued criticism of the Trump administration for failing to respond adequately and effectively to to the destruction in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, particularly in comparison to the quick response it offered after Florida, Texas and Louisiana were hit by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. On Friday, San Juan's mayor pleaded for more help; "If anybody out there is listening, we are dying. And you are killing us with the inefficiency," Cruz said. Trump responded to her pleas on Twitter Saturday, arguing that she has poor leadership and she is among those who "want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort."

Colin Jost and Michael Che also slammed Trump for his response during SNL's "Weekend Update." "Trump always said he was going to get things done faster than any other president and now I believe him — it took George W. Bush five years to get his Katrina," Jost said.

Che, while mentioning Trump's tweet where he called Cruz nasty, called the president a "bi--h" and reflected on the racial implications of the his actions. "This isn't that complicated, man. Its hurricane relief. These people need help. You just did this for white people twice," Che said.

On Sunday, Trump boasted about his administration's recovery efforts in Puerto Rico on Twitter, admonishing "political ingrates" who were criticizing him. He did not specify who those ingrates were.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME