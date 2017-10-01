Search
Front view of a U-Haul moving truck in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, September 12, 2016. In 2014-2015, more than 90,000 new residents moved to the Bay Area, one of the largest population increases on record for the region. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images). Smith Collection/Gado—Getty Images

A Man Told His Friends He Needed Help Moving. They Didn't Realize They Were Robbing a House for Him

TIME
Sep 30, 2017

(GREAT FALLS, Mont.) — Police in Montana say a man told friends he needed help moving and got their unwitting help stealing $40,000 worth of items from another man's home.

One of the friends allegedly rented a U-Haul without knowing it would be used in a crime. The other told police he became suspicious and left after he saw military medals in the Great Falls home. He doubted 36-year-old Patrick Joseph Adams Jr. served in the military.

Investigators say the true homeowner came home later that night, found his home had been burglarized and called 911.

Prosecutors charged Adams on Thursday with burglary and criminal mischief, both felonies. The Great Falls Tribune reports Adams faces up to 30 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.

It wasn't clear if Adams had a lawyer.

Follow TIME