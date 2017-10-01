Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimePolice: Woman Killed Her Mother With a Crossbow After Fight
Close-Up Of Wooden Crossbow Against Buildings
CrimeWitness: Man Was Forced to Participate in 3 Slayings to 'Dirty His Hands'
Empty chairs in jury box
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeFBI: Armored Vehicle Driver Shot Man in Sledgehammer Attack
Views Of Calexico As Departing Cash-Filled Trucks Cast Cloud Over Rabobank
denver-civic-center-park-crime-scene-tape
Sujata Jana—Getty Images

$1 Million Bond Set for Mom Charged in Her 3-Month-Old Daughter's Death

TIME
Sep 30, 2017

(RAVENNA, Ohio) — A judge in Ohio has set a $1 million bond for a woman charged in the death of her 3-month-old daughter.

Twenty-two-year-old Samantha Knisley, of Kent, was arraigned Friday in Portage County on charges including involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and child endangering.

Kent police say the infant apparently died after Knisely laid on top of her Sept. 13. Police were called to Knisley's home that day after receiving a report of a child not breathing. The baby died at a hospital.

Cleveland.com reports Knisley told police she laid down with her baby, Isabella, and her daughter wasn't breathing when she woke up.

Knisley's attorney declined to comment Saturday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME