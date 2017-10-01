Search
Close-Up Of Wooden Crossbow Against Buildings
Roberto Pangiarella / EyeEm—Getty Images/EyeEm

Police: Woman Killed Her Mother With a Crossbow After Fight

TIME
Sep 30, 2017

(PALMERTON, Pa.) — A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in the death of her mother who police allege was killed with a crossbow after the two argued.

Fifty-one-year-old Lisa Marie Caplan, of Palmerton, is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault in the death of 71-year-old Sandra Marie Barndt.

State police in Carbon County said relatives became concerned after not having any contact with Barndt since Wednesday and asked police to check on her. Officers went to the Palmerton home Friday and found her body.

Caplan remains in custody pending an Oct. 11 preliminary hearing. Court documents don't list a defense attorney for her and a number listed in her name had been disconnected.

