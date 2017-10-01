U.S.
Crime

FBI: Armored Vehicle Driver Shot Man in Sledgehammer Attack

Associated Press
Sep 30, 2017

(CHICAGO) — The FBI says the driver of an armored vehicle shot a man who was trying to rob him by hitting him with a sledgehammer.

FBI Spokesman Garrett Croon says the driver for Garda armored car services exited his vehicle with a bag in his hand as he made a delivery to a Chicago currency exchange around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. That's when a man came up to the driver with a sledgehammer and hit him in the back.

The driver shot the would-be robber at least once before he ran from the scene in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

Witnesses later saw him inside a vehicle. Police say he was taken into custody and then to a hospital.

Croon says his injuries were not life-threatening.

