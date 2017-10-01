FBI: Armored Vehicle Driver Shot Man in Sledgehammer Attack

A Garda Cash Logistics truck arrives at a Bank of America Corp. branch location in Calexico, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 12, 2015. Among Rabobank's 119 branches in California, the tiny outpost along Mexico's border needed weekly armored truck visits -- sometimes more than one -- to haul away all the U.S. dollars being deposited. The armored car trips, which persisted for years, offer a clue about what prosecutors may find in a widening investigation into whether bank was vigilant enough against money laundering. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — The FBI says the driver of an armored vehicle shot a man who was trying to rob him by hitting him with a sledgehammer.

FBI Spokesman Garrett Croon says the driver for Garda armored car services exited his vehicle with a bag in his hand as he made a delivery to a Chicago currency exchange around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. That's when a man came up to the driver with a sledgehammer and hit him in the back.

The driver shot the would-be robber at least once before he ran from the scene in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

Witnesses later saw him inside a vehicle. Police say he was taken into custody and then to a hospital.

Croon says his injuries were not life-threatening.