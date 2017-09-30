U.S.
President Trump Departs White House For Bedminster, NJ For The Weekend
President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, September 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is spending the weekend at his residence in Bedminster, New Jersey.  Photo by Drew Angerer—Getty
Puerto Rico

Donald Trump to Puerto Rico After Slamming Mayor: Don’t Believe The ‘Fake News’

Lisa Marie Segarra
5:03 PM ET

President Donald Trump did an about-face Saturday when he praised officials in Puerto Rico after saying San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz and others have "poor leadership ability."

Over the span of numerous tweets Saturday afternoon, Trump complimented Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello and Congresswoman Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon of Puerto Rico and said the "Fake News Media" are working overtime and with Democrats.

"Despite the Fake News Media in conjunction with the Dems, an amazing job is being done in Puerto Rico. Great people!" Trump tweeted.

Trump continued to speak out against Cruz's complaints, who pleaded for more help during a press conference Friday.

"Results of recovery efforts will speak much louder than complaints by San Juan Mayor. Doing everything we can to help great people of PR!" Trump tweeted.

Trump also said that FEMA and the military are doing great work in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The tweets came after Trump began facing criticism for his earlier tweets slamming Cruz and others saying "they want everything to be done for them."

