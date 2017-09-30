U.S.
Security Cameras
Security cameras Zoran Milich—Getty Images
Crime

A Drug Dealer's Security Cameras Gave Police a Helping Hand

Associated Press
3:59 PM ET

(STUART, Fla.) — Installing security cameras might be a good idea for most retail businesses — but not for drug dealers.

A Florida sheriff's office says its detectives were pleasantly surprised when they found that 26-year-old Juan Cabral had installed six cameras around his home. Martin County detectives told TCPalm.com that after Thursday's arrest they found stored videos showing drug sales and are working to identify his customers.

Cabral told detectives he installed the cameras because he was afraid of being robbed. He was released on $20,500 bail on cocaine possession charges. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

