U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Puerto RicoDonald Trump to Puerto Rico After Slamming Mayor: Don’t Believe The ‘Fake News’
President Trump Departs White House For Bedminster, NJ For The Weekend
Puerto RicoThe San Juan Mayor Asked for More Aid for Puerto Rico. Here’s How You Can Help
Puerto Rico, Hurricane, Maria
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesWatch Ryan Gosling and Jay Z Film This Awkward But Funny SNL Promo
Saturday Night Live - Season 43
Talibes, Modern day slaves
Contemporary Issues, 1st prize stories. Series portraying the plight of Talibes, boys who live at Islamic schools known as Daaras in Senegal. Under the pretext of receiving a Quranic education, they are forced to beg in the streets while their religious guardians, or Marabout, collect their daily earnings. They often live in squalor and are abused and beaten.

In this photograph, Abdoulaye, 15, is a talibe imprisoned in a room with security bars to keep him from running away. Thies, Senegal, May 18, 2015. Mário Cruz
Crime

3 Adults Accused of Having a Child Smuggle Narcotics to Prison Inmate

Associated Press
3:52 PM ET

(NEWPORT, Vt.) — Police say that three adults are accused of using a child to smuggle narcotic drugs into a Vermont state prison.

Vermont State Police said Friday that Newport residents 34-year-old Samantha Watson, 27-year-old Jason Watson and 38-year-old Chad Paquette face charges such as contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Jason Watson and Paquette are both inmates at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

Police say narcotic drugs were brought into the facility and then handed to an inmate under the table by a child during a contact visit. State police said that the state department of corrections reported the incident Sept. 14.

Efforts to reach Samantha Watson were unsuccessful. The three were issued citations to appear in court at a Nov. 14 appearance.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME