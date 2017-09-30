3 Adults Accused of Having a Child Smuggle Narcotics to Prison Inmate

Contemporary Issues, 1st prize stories. Series portraying the plight of Talibes, boys who live at Islamic schools known as Daaras in Senegal. Under the pretext of receiving a Quranic education, they are forced to beg in the streets while their religious guardians, or Marabout, collect their daily earnings. They often live in squalor and are abused and beaten. In this photograph, Abdoulaye, 15, is a talibe imprisoned in a room with security bars to keep him from running away. Thies, Senegal, May 18, 2015.

Contemporary Issues, 1st prize stories. Series portraying the plight of Talibes, boys who live at Islamic schools known as Daaras in Senegal. Under the pretext of receiving a Quranic education, they are forced to beg in the streets while their religious guardians, or Marabout, collect their daily earnings. They often live in squalor and are abused and beaten. In this photograph, Abdoulaye, 15, is a talibe imprisoned in a room with security bars to keep him from running away. Thies, Senegal, May 18, 2015. Mário Cruz

(NEWPORT, Vt.) — Police say that three adults are accused of using a child to smuggle narcotic drugs into a Vermont state prison.

Vermont State Police said Friday that Newport residents 34-year-old Samantha Watson, 27-year-old Jason Watson and 38-year-old Chad Paquette face charges such as contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Jason Watson and Paquette are both inmates at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

Police say narcotic drugs were brought into the facility and then handed to an inmate under the table by a child during a contact visit. State police said that the state department of corrections reported the incident Sept. 14.

Efforts to reach Samantha Watson were unsuccessful. The three were issued citations to appear in court at a Nov. 14 appearance.