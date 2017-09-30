mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Musical Guest Jay Z with Host Ryan Gosling in Studio 8H on Thursday, September 28, 2017. Photograph by Rosalind O'Connor—NBC/NBCU Photo Bank—Getty
Watch Ryan Gosling and Jay Z Film This Awkward But Funny SNL Promo

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:04 PM ET

Ryan Gosling and Jay Z got ready to take on this week's Saturday Night Live season premiere as host and musical guest, respectively, by filming the SNL episode promo. But, hopefully, the episode is less awkward than this video.

In the promo, Gosling goes through two attempts trying to announce that he and Jay Z will be on SNL. After the first attempt, Gosling turns to Jay Z to ask how excited he'll be, so he can match it. The rapper gives him a deadpan stare, and the actor continues with the promo video.

"Hi, I’m Ryan Gosling and I’m hosting the season premiere of SNL this week with musical guest Jay Z. Together again at last," Gosling says, before turning to Jay Z and adding, "I saw you at Coachella."

With the same muted expression, Jay Z says he remembers.

"You do?" Gosling asks, before they both start laughing.

The 43rd season premiere is Saturday, Sept. 30, at 11:30 p.m. E.T.

Follow TIME